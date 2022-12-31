Locus Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $764,452.45 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $764,452.45 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

