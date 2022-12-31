Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 26,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 10,250,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,560. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

