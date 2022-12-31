Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 16.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 246,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.