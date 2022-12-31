Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.