Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 4,730 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

