Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 836 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.60. 1,227,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,706. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.53.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

