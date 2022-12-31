Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $169.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.