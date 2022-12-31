Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

