Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 103,439 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,439 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.