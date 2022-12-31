Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $75.28. 3,357,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

