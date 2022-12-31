Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. 3,218,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

