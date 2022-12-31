Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.24 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00012563 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $142.24 million and approximately $47.42 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

