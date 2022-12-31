MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 595 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,952 shares of company stock worth $3,779,721. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regional Management Price Performance

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RM stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

