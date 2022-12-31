Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Meiji stock remained flat at $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
Meiji Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiji (MEJHY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.