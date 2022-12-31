Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Meiji stock remained flat at $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

