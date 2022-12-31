MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.02 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. MELD has a total market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00462020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.60 or 0.02987842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,903.94 or 0.29564536 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,874,654,513 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01536661 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,670,205.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

