Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,190 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Mercury Systems worth $97,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,431. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

