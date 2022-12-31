Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

