Metahero (HERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $538,572.55

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $538,572.55 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01495455 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008230 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01722616 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

