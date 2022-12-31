Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Up 65.6% in December

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth about $1,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 182.8% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

