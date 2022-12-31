Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 11,989,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,758,290. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

