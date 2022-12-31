Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $701.51

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 701.51 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 695 ($8.39). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.51), with a volume of 98,566 shares.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 702.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 704.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £471.10 million and a P/E ratio of 540.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

