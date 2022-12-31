Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Up 254.7% in December

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 254.7% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Midatech Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

