Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.27.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
