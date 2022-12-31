Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Midwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

Midwest Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the third quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

