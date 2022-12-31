Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 843 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $256.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

