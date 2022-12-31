Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $210.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $304.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.07 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74.

