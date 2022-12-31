Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $135.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $151.10.

