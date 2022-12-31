Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

