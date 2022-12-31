Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 541 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.