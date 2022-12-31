Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

