Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $12.30 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.