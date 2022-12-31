Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

