Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $95.17 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22,385.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $95,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

