Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,736,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,000. RMG Acquisition Corp. III accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,328,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.0 %

RMGC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,909. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

