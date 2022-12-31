Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,798,000. PPL comprises 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.31% of PPL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 72.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 204,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.22. 3,812,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,436. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

