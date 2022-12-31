Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.26% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,368,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.90. 823,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,072. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

