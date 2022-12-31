Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 1,521,605 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,521,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,079,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 comprises approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

