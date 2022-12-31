Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $12.61 Million Position in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,611,000.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Battery Future Acquisition Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.