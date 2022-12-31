Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.96. 2,350,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,746. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

