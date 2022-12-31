Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 563,278 Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 563,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPTK opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

