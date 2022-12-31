Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,291 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.73% of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 191.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,370,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,259 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Company Profile

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.