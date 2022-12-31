Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 414,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bridgetown by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgetown by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bridgetown by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 409,684 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Bridgetown by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Bridgetown by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

BTWN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

