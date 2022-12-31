Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Pontem accounts for 1.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.09% of Pontem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pontem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNTM opened at $10.11 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

