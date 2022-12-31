Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,389,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000. A SPAC II Acquisition makes up about 1.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.84% of A SPAC II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

