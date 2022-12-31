Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 652,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

CSTA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

