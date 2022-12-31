Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.09% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

ROSS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.