Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,761 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

