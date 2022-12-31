Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

