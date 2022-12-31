Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $165,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

