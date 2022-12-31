MOBOX (MBOX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.82 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $62.82 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002236 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,619,283 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

