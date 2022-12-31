Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
Montage Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.