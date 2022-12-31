Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.